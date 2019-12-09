More rain through Tuesday. Ending as snow early Wednesday.

That cold front will cause colder air to catch up to the rain late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. As temperatures drop, the rain will turn to wet snow. Little to no accumulation projected at this time for Charlottesville and central Virginia. The area most favored for an inch or two will be over the Shenandoah Valley. Possibly a little more than 2” for the higher elevations of the Allegheny and Blue Ridge Mountains early Wednesday morning.