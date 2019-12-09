More rain through Tuesday. Ending as snow early Wednesday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Off and on rain will continue through Tuesday night. An additional half inch to inch of rain expected. Temperatures will also continue a slow rise tonight through Tuesday afternoon. The wind will pick up from the southwest ahead of a cold front.
That cold front will cause colder air to catch up to the rain late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. As temperatures drop, the rain will turn to wet snow. Little to no accumulation projected at this time for Charlottesville and central Virginia. The area most favored for an inch or two will be over the Shenandoah Valley. Possibly a little more than 2” for the higher elevations of the Allegheny and Blue Ridge Mountains early Wednesday morning.
The precipitation will exit from west to east later Wednesday morning. Turning colder and blustery Wednesday and Thursday.
A new storm system will bring more rain Friday night into Saturday.
We look to dry out Sunday with temperatures a little above average.
Monday afternoon: Rain showers. Cloudy with steady temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the evening. Light south breeze.
Monday night: Rising temperatures with a southwest breeze. A few more showers. It will not rain all night. Temperatures rising through the 50s overnight.
Tuesday: Milder with a more rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest breeze.
Tuesday night: Rain showers. Turing to some wet snow predawn. Mostly melting snow for central VA. A light grassy accumulation possible for the I-81 corridor.
Wednesday: Early snow exits. Some sun break out in the afternoon. Colder and blustery. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows in the 20s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Mainly dry during the day. Highs lower 40s. Rain is most likely overnight Friday. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Showers may linger into Saturday night. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s.
