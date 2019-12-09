McIntire Award recipients to be honored at The Grove

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A group of private citizens is teaming up with the Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce to build an outdoor memorial to honor community leaders. They are fundraising to help build a stone terrace under oak trees on the hilltop of McIntire Park east.
The project called ‘The Grove’ will honor all of the Paul Goodloe McIntire Citizenship Award recipients since 1975. The Grove wants to celebrate legends in a legendary place - by promoting three goals of community leadership, preservation of the landmark oak trees and enlivening the park.
Some of those being honored include Mitch Van Yahres, Drewary Brown, and Juandiego Wade.
Peggy Van Yahres is on the Grove Committee and says the project will teach young people about past leaders while inspiring them to become ones themselves. "These are people who have really given back to their community. We want future generations of students to link to them so they can understand how important it is to get involved in your community.”
The committee hopes to start the project by fall 2020 but still need to raise the rest of their $600,000 goal. If you are interested in donating, you can click here.
