Charlottesville’s Mike Cubbage to be inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Mike Cubbage, who spent nearly half a century in professional baseball, is getting inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
Cubbage was drafted out of the University of Virginia in 1971 and went to play for the Washington Senators. Now, he’s serving as a scout for the Washington Nationals.
“It’s a great honor,” the hall of fame inductee said. “I’m very humbled, and I’m really happy for my fans, and family and friends... I know a group of people have campaigned to get me in this hall of fame."
Cubbage will be officially inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony in April.
