Charlottesville Ronald McDonald house hosts annual Virginia Gingerbread Christmas competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The Charlottesville Ronald McDonald house is hosting the annual Virginia Gingerbread Christmas competition.
Families, organizations, businesses and professional bakers will showcase their best designs.
The theme of this year’s competition is Christmas around the world.
Josh Meredith drove all the way from Louisville, Kentucky to present his gingerbread house he named Frostie Falls.
"Having some different pieces representing different countries from around the world with the Christmas greeting on the sign with each piece from that native language," said Meredith.
Executive director of the Charlottesville Ronald McDonald house Rita Ralston enjoys seeing the different designs each year.
"Certainly the creativity is wonderful but then the faces of the children and senior citizens that come through they are just spectacular," said Ralston.
In order to vote for your favorite entry people must also donate a dollar to Charlottesville’s Ronald McDonald House. The organization houses families whose children are sick in the hospital.
The Gingerbread Competition Display will be Open to the Public at the Omni Hotel December 9-10th from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M and December 11th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M
