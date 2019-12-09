Albemarle County cold-case murder trial delayed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - The trial for an Albemarle County man charged in connection with a murder in 2004 is being pushed to next year.
A five-day jury trial for Kevin Michael Moore was scheduled to begin in Albemarle Circuit Court Monday, December 9. However, the court is now set for a status hearing on January 31, 2020.
Authorities arrested Moore and his father, Richard Glen Spradlin, on October 11, 2018. They were both charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Jesse Morgan Hicks.
Authorities have offered few details in the investigation: Hicks was first reported missing to the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office on September 1, 2004. His body was later found in Albemarle County on May 7, 2014.
