Whooping Cough is on the rise in parts of Central Virginia in what doctors are calling an “outbreak”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
A highly contagious respiratory infection is on the rise in parts of the Shenandoah Valley. Authorities say in certain parts of the area there's more than 100 reported cases of Pertussis or Whooping Cough.
Central Shenandoah Health District Health Director Dr. Laura Kornegay says, "we've had about 134 case investigations over the past week which is a big uptick from our usual number, per year. The outbreak is in Waynesboro and Staunton. It is caused by a bacteria and spread easily but doctors also say there are several ways you can keep yourself healthy.
Kornegay says, “keep up to date on immunizations so pertussis is a vaccine preventable disease.” Dr. Kornegay also says a thorough hand washing can go a long way in keeping you healthy.
