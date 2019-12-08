UVA football will play Florida in Orange Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The Virginia football team is headed to the Orange Bowl and will face the University of Florida on December 30th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
This is the Cavaliers third bowl appearance under head coach Bronco Mendenhall. The ‘Hoos finished 9-3 in regular season to clinch their first ever ACC Coastal Division title after an exhilarating 39-30 win at Scott Stadium November 29th.
Because No. 3 Clemson (13-0) is going to the college football playoffs, the ACC runner up (UVA) punched a one way ticket to to this top-tier bowl against Florida (10-2).
The No. 9 Gators are on a three game win streak and coming off a dominating 40-17 win against rival FSU.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.