Rainy start to new work and school week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Dry weather for now. Clouds thicken overnight with some drizzle and rain by Monday morning. Off and on rain Monday through Tuesday night. Rain totals will range from .50″ to 1.50″ during that time.
Becoming colder and blustery Wednesday. The rain may end as a little wet snow. Mainly over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley Wednesday morning if the colder air can catch up to the rain before it exits. Little to no accumulation expected at this time for central VA. A light accumulation possible for the mountains and valley.
Feeling like winter mid to late week. It’ll be dry though.
A new storm system for Friday night into Saturday will bring more rain as temperatures rebound some.
Drying out for next Sunday.
Sunday night: A dry evening. Clouds thicken. Lows upper 30s. Steady temperatures may rise a couple degrees by dawn.
Monday: Rain showers and drizzle. Patchy fog for the higher elevations. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday night: A few showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Rain showers. Mainly in the afternoon and night. It’ll be milder. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Morning rain showers. It may end as a little snow. Mainly over the mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Drier and colder in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the low to mid 20s.
Thursday: Cold sunshine. Highs upper 30s. Lows 20s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 40s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Rain showers. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
