Hundreds of Santa Claus-clad joggers run in 6th Annual Santa Fun Run and Walk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Hundreds of holly, jolly joggers converged on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall to run, or walk, for a good cause. More than 500 participants and on-lookers turned out for Arc of the Piedmont’s Sixth Annual Santa Fun Run and Walk Sunday Morning.
All proceeds from the event went toward Arc of the Piedmont’s work with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Participants dressed up as jolly old Saint Nick, or some of Santa’s helpers, for the event. Even some furry friends got decked out in holiday gear to show their support.
“For 30 minutes basically we want to make sure that everybody looks the same in a Santa suit,” Arc of the Piedmont’s Director of Development and Community Development Bryan Harris said. “Whether they have, whether they look differently, talk differently, or act differently. all everybody should be treated differently or, sorry, should be treated the same."
The event began in 2014. In the first year, only 175 joggers took part in the running fun.
“The first year we were just taking a chance. Everybody has their own walk fundraisers and we wanted to make a little bit different,” Harris said. “We wanted to give it the opportunity for our clients to be pushed in their wheelchairs or be able to make it around the Downtown Mall here in Charlottesville, and join everybody in their community and come together.”
