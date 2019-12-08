Hundreds participate in third annual Brew and Buddy Run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Hundreds of elves took to Charlottesville’s streets Sunday afternoon to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy a few brews. The Paramount Theater hosted its third annual Brew and Buddy Run. Over 200 people dressed for the occasion and ran from the theater to Three Notch’d and Champion breweries.
One organizer, Clay Eure, says the event brings the community closer during the holidays. "We just love bringing together people for the holidays, it's really festive everyone tends to dress up as you can see by my attire," she said.
Participants also watched the movie, Elf.
