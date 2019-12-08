Free Union Band concert raises money for City Of Promise Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
A charity working to make sure kids in Charlottesville have a promising future is getting a little help from the community.
Free Union band hosted a benefit concert at the Southern Café and Music Hall Saturday night, to raise money for City Of Promise Charlottesville.
"Our main mission is to end generational poverty by providing access for our community to resources that already exist in Charlottesville,” said Mary Coleman interim director for City Of Promise.
Free Union Band wants the message of their music to have purpose and all the money from the show goes to City of Promise Charlottesville to help the city’s youth succeed.
"Doing something beyond just the music beyond just getting onstage and having a good time," said leader singer Michael Coleman.
"Give back to the community that brought us both up both musically and just as human beings," said drummer Robert Dunnenburger.
If you are interested in volunteering or donating to City Of Promise click here: https://www.cityofpromise.org/donate
