Toy Lift helps 4,300 kids in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
There will be 4,300 kids in central Virginia with plenty of presents waiting under their tree this Christmas all thanks to Toy Lift Charlottesville.
All of the toys collected at toy lift are sorted through and displayed at Toy Land. Saturday through Tuesday volunteers, teachers and school counselors will pick out toys for their students in need.
Founder Tom Powell says after thirty years giving feels better and better.
"I just go around and make sure that everybody has something to eat something to drink and tell them Merry Christmas and they are so grateful that they get the opportunity to know that their children are going to be taken care of” said Powell.
Powell says they are already preparing for next Christmas. If you are interested in donating or volunteering for toy lift throughout the year click here https://toylift.org/donations/.
