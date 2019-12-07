Sunny, seasonable weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Finally a completely dry weekend! Sunshine returns with temperatures near or a little below average. Clouds thicken Sunday night with rain by Monday morning. Off and on rain Monday through Tuesday night. Many areas will get at least an inch of rainfall total during that time.
Becoming colder Wednesday. The rain may end as a little snow over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley Wednesday morning if the colder air can catch up to the rain before it exits.
Feeling like winter mid to late next week. It’ll be dry though.
A new storm system for next weekend looks to bring more rain as temperatures rebound.
Saturday: Sunshine and cool. Highs in the 40s. Light and variable breeze.
Saturday night: Starry sky. Frosty cold overnight. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Sunshine, seasonable and dry. Highs 45 to 50 degrees.
Sunday night: A dry evening. Clouds arrive. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Rain with highs in the 50s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Rain and milder. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Morning rain. It may end as a little snow over the mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Drier and colder in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Thursday: Cold sunshine. Highs upper 30s. Lows 20s.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. High near 40.
Rain is likely at this time for the following weekend.
