Several locally owned businesses in Charlottesville say there is one secret driving their success.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
While many national retailers are closing stores, Charlottesville has several family owned businesses that have been serving the community for decades. From coffee and wine to cookware and jewelry, local business owners say knowing the community gives them the ability to make changes big and small.
Tuel Jewelers Owner Mary Loose DeViney says,"the items that we carry in our store cater to what people ask for, we're not a big box where they say OK this is the demographic of Charlottesville and this is what you're going to sell."Quilts Unlimited Owner Joan Fenton says she pays attention to what sells and lets that guide her.
Some stores have literally redesigned their spaces to accommodate customer demands.
Happy Cook Owner Monique Moshier says "we recently opened our new cooking school space because while we'd offer cooking classes for 10 years we just continue to have more and more requests for hands on classes, for private events. So we actually reconfigured the store, built out a full cooking school."
C’ville Coffee Owner Toan Nguyen says parents told him they wanted an area for their children to play while they enjoyed their coffee so he commissioned an artist to build a wooden turtle so children could play.
Every owner also says being local allows them to see their customers more like friends.
