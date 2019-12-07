PB&J Fund and Kroger team up to feed hundreds of Charlottesville families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The PB&J Fund is teaming up with Kroger stores to help hundreds of Charlottesville families eat well this holiday season.
On Friday, volunteers gathered at the Boys & Girls Club on Cherry Avenue to pack hundreds of bags of food for less fortunate children so they will be able to eat while school is out for winter break. This effort is all part of Kroger’s 2019 Holiday Giving Initiative.
"We know that food insecurity is most when access to school meals reduces so those are times like winter break and over the summer. The goal of this program is to ensure that every kid in the city has access to healthy nutritious and delicious food,” Executive Director Alex London-Gross said.
The PB&J Fund will be handing out the bags on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the Cherry Avenue Boys & Girls Clubs.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.