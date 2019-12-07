Hundreds gather on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall for the 22nd annual Grand Illumination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville’s 22nd Grand Illumination looked a little different than in years past. However, that didn't stop hundreds of people from flooding the Downtown Mall to ring in the holiday season.
It’s a tradition that brings hundreds of people to downtown Charlottesville every year. This year the city is changing up the annual Grand Illumination by holding it at Sprint Pavilion instead of Central Place.
“This is an amazing place to be,” Bob Yarbrough, who lives in Albemarle, said. ”I think it’s a fantastic idea to have it here, it gives so much more space for the rest of the city to participate in the event."
The donated tree, Spruce Springsteen, stands 25 feet tall and is covered with more than 20,000 lights. This year the city also hosted a holiday market next to the pavilion.
"We like there to be room for more people to come down here because it’s a really fun event,” Matt Rhodie, with Carpe Donut, said. “Over the last couple of years, we realized it was an event that people were really looking forward to, more and more families were coming down to sort of start their Christmas season on the Downtown Mall we love to help with that anytime we can.”
The tree will say lit at City Hall for the remainder of the holiday season so there’s still plenty of time to check it out.
