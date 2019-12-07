CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - You’ll need your coat and gloves if you’re heading out to a holiday party, parade, shopping or any outdoor evening activity. A quick drop in temperature overnight to frosty levels.
Sunshine returns with temperatures near or a little below average for Sunday. Clouds thicken Sunday night with some drizzle and rain by Monday morning. Off and on rain Monday through Tuesday night. Rain totals will range from .50″ to 1.50″ during that time.
Becoming colder Wednesday. The rain may end as a little wet snow over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley Wednesday morning if the colder air can catch up to the rain before it exits.
Feeling like winter mid to late next week. It’ll be dry though.
A new storm system for next Saturday looks to bring more rain as temperatures rebound some.
Saturday night: Starry sky. Frosty cold overnight. Lows in the 20s. Wind becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunshine, seasonable and dry. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: A dry evening. Clouds arrive. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Rain showers and drizzle. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Tuesday: Rain showers and milder. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Morning rain showers. It may end as a little snow over the mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Drier and colder in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the low to mid 20s.
Thursday: Cold sunshine. Highs upper 30s. Lows 20s.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Saturday: Rain showers. Highs upper 40s.
We look to dry out for next Sunday.
