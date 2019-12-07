C’ville Craftacular showcases goods from Central Virginia artisans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Artisans from across Central Virginia came together in Charlottesville on Saturday for the 14th annual C’ville Craftacular.
The event, sponsored by Craft C’ville, showcases hand-made goods from Virginians. More than 35 vendors gathered in the Carver Recreation Center in Downtown Charlottesville to showcase what they had made for sale.
“We strongly believe and benefit of having a something you enjoy that explores creativity and allows you to express that,” Event Organizer Amy Huml said. "So we really want to encourage both first time and experienced emanate and artists and folks to come together and be able to share what they make.”
The event encouraged holiday shoppers looking to buy local to find the perfect hand-made gift, and support businesses owned and operated by their neighbors in Virginia.
“I think a lot of people really value shopping local and supporting handmade,” Huml said. “This gives people a chance to come to one place and pick up something, whether it’s for somebody who loves jewelry or whether it’s for kids, whether it’s, you know, for their parents, it’s really kind of a one stop place.”
The event featured a wide array of goods. Everything from hand-made leather bags and scarves, to cups, candles and even cakes.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.