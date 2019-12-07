Charlottesville students “buy” gifts for loved ones through Christmas store program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Abundant Life Ministries held its 24th annual Christmas Store Program at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church Sunday morning.
Children from Charlottesville’s Prospect neighborhood were able to “buy” the perfect gift for their loved ones, using “money” earned from their work at home and at school. Organizers say it encourages the kids to think about others in the season of giving.
“So the idea is, how do we create the situation in which people are being encouraged to think of others first,” Abundant Life Ministries Executive Director Nathan Walton said. "To really give to other people and see their faces light up as they receive gifts during the holidays.”
The students make wish lists for their family and friends, with gifts they’d like to be able to give them. The community helps buy those gifts, for the students to “shop” at the Christmas store. Students “buy” the gifts using “blue bucks” -- currency earned for their academic and behavioral success.
“We are not only providing a service and kind of like walking alongside our participants," Walton said. "But, providing opportunities to, you know, promote good behavior and academic progress for our youth and things like that.”
Abundant Life says the program wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.
“It’s so special to see them grow up and mature and be involved in the program," Volunteer Lori Cramer said. "Have a heart for their family and friends, and even want to buy gifts for their friends.”
Parents say that seeing their kids getting into the holiday spirit is almost a gift on its own.
“That kids know that others out there that’s in need," Tarra Taylor, a parent of a student in the tutoring program said. “They don’t think about themselves.”
And the students are just excited to be able to give gifts to their loved ones
“Yes, I bought a lot," Melody Andrews, a student said. "For my mom, my sister, my brother … and my grandma.”
At the end of the day, students were able to find something for everyone on their list.