Barracks Road Shopping Center hosts annual holiday parade on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
A Charlottesville tradition of more than 50 years brought people together in the holiday spirit Saturday morning. Barracks Road Shopping Center hosted its family friendly parade complete with colorful floats, costumed characters and other entertainers. For some, it's a tradition they plan on continuing for their little ones.
UVA alumni and attendee Ryan Deneault says, “well we are down here just for the weekend visiting his grandparents and we thought it would be a good idea to come out to a little parade, he gets free candy so he’s so happy.”
More than 40 community groups took part in the parade.
