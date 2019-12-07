Activists, students march in Charlottesville UVA Climate Strike

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A climate strike organized by University of Virginia students saw dozens of activists gathered in downtown Charlottesville to demand climate action on Friday. Protestors marched from the Rotunda to the Downtown Mall.
They gathered at the Free Speech Wall for a series of speeches, songs, and chants - urging for climate change legislation ahead of the General Assembly's 2020 session. Organizers say they were inspired by the success of the Youth Climate Strike in September.
"There has to be action taken now and you can't just take action within what just more than just once. In order to create real systematic change you have to keep coming out and you have to keep, you know, expanding that dialogue,” Jack Mills,
The strike occurred in conjunction with similar strikes in cities nationwide as part of the sunrise movement, a youth-led coalition for climate action.
