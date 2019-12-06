Weak weather maker today

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance passing over the region today will give us a cloudy sky and perhaps some sprinkles for part of the region. Most areas remain dry and cool.
It will be dry and chilly this evening for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination on the Downtown Mall.
Cool sunshine returns Saturday. A dry weekend ahead. Clouds will begin to increase later Sunday ahead of a wet weather maker. Rain arrives Monday through Tuesday. .50” to 1.50” of rain expected during this time.
It’ll turn sharply colder next Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday: Cloudy and cool. Some sprinkles possible. Highs in the 50s. Light south breeze.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy then clearing. Temperatures in the 40s this evening. Lows upper 20s where the sky clears and mid 30s where clouds linger longer south by dawn.
Saturday: Sunshine and cool. Highs in the 40s.
Saturday night: Clear and frosty cold. 30s for the Waynesboro Christmas Parade in the evening. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Then some increasing high clouds later in the day. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Rainy. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 50.
Tuesday: Rainy. High near 60 degrees. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Blustery and colder. Mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s.
