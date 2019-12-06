Waynesboro police conduct week of drug raids

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - Several week-long drug investigations in Waynesboro have wrapped up after some reports of street-level drug trafficking. Five people were arrested and charged with possession and-or intent to distribute drugs - which included marijuana, cocaine, and meth.
Two, 31-year-old Jesse Balin of Waynesboro and 24-year-old Denise Smith of Stuarts Draft, remain at large after avoiding police.
Waynesboro police encouraged citizens to report any drug problems to the police department.
Waynesboro Police Department Press Release:
For the past week, the Waynesboro Police Department has conducted several drug investigations to target street-level narcotics trafficking. During that time, police have executed seven search warrants at various locations throughout the city, resulting in the following charges:
Kinta Tyjuan Clore, 25-year-old Waynesboro resident, charged and arrested for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248.1, Possession with intent to distribute more than one-half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana. Clore is currently on bond from Middle River Regional Jail.
Mariah Shavone Smith, a 27-year-old Waynesboro resident, charged and arrested for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, Possession of a schedule I/II drug. Smith is currently on bond from Middle River Regional Jail.
James Dustin Showers, the 32-year-old Waynesboro resident, charged and arrested for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, Possession of a schedule I/II drug. Showers is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Selena Bernice Durrette, 20-year-old Esmont, VA, resident, charged and arrested for violations of Virginia State Codes 18.2- 248.1, possession with intent to distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana; 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine), 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (cocaine). Durrette is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
David Johnathan Smith Jr, 28-year-old Esmont, VA, resident, charged and arrested for violations of Virginia State Codes 18.2- 248.1, possession with intent to distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana; 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine), 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (cocaine). Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Jesse Hamilton Balin, 31-year-old Waynesboro resident, currently wanted for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine). Balin remains at large after the Waynesboro Police SWAT Team raided his residence on North Delphine Avenue on December 4th and recovered methamphetamine.
Denise Urbanna Smith, 24-year-old Stuarts Draft, VA, resident, currently wanted for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine). Smith remains at large after the Waynesboro Police SWAT Team raided her residence on North Delphine Avenue on December 4th and recovered methamphetamine.
All seven of the search warrants were executed in the City of Waynesboro as part of the department’s multi-faceted drug enforcement strategy aimed at targeting the full spectrum of the drug trafficking problem in the city. Several of these investigations were supported by complaints received directly from citizens via direct phone contact or through the use of the department’s online program at www.reportadrugdealer.com. Citizens who are aware of ongoing drug problems in their neighborhoods are encouraged to continue to contact the Waynesboro Police Department either via phone or by utilizing the online complaint form found at www.reportadrugdealer.com.
