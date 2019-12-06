Waynesboro police conduct week of drug raids

All seven of the search warrants were executed in the City of Waynesboro as part of the department’s multi-faceted drug enforcement strategy aimed at targeting the full spectrum of the drug trafficking problem in the city. Several of these investigations were supported by complaints received directly from citizens via direct phone contact or through the use of the department’s online program at www.reportadrugdealer.com. Citizens who are aware of ongoing drug problems in their neighborhoods are encouraged to continue to contact the Waynesboro Police Department either via phone or by utilizing the online complaint form found at www.reportadrugdealer.com.