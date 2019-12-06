Wahoo Women lose to Rutgers 73-63 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

“We didn’t start the game the way we were supposed to, and that put us in a position that was really difficult to pull ourselves out of. For about 33 minutes of the game, we played a really, really solid game, but that first six or seven minutes kicked our butt. It was really difficult for us to pull ourselves out of that hole. I feel that if our focus were different when we started off, then we would have put ourselves in a better position to win.”