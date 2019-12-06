VSP investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a Staunton man Thursday night.
Authorities say the accident happened near the Staunton exit on Interstate 81 Thursday, December 5. They believe 23-year-old Nathan N. Eye ran off the side of the interstate, hit an embankment, and rolled his pickup truck several times.
Eye was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the truck. He died at the scene.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.
12/06/2019 Release from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Trooper M.C. Brill is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Dec. 5, 2019 at 10:25 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 221 mile marker.
A 2002 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned several times in the median.
The driver, Nathan N. Eye, 23, of Staunton, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
Speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.