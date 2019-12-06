UVa ready to face four-time defending conference champion Clemson in ACC title game

“Long term memory is facilitated by a number of things," says UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "One of them is a significant emotional experience. I just walked out on the field, and I felt good, because it was associated with our win over South Carolina, and that’s a positive thing. It adds a level of confidence, and takes away some of the unpredictability. Now, we weren’t playing Clemson. This is a different opponent. I’ve never coached against Clemson, nor has our team played (against them), but at least the setting is one less unknown before we play the game, and that’s a good starting point.”