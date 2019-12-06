UVA Board of Visitors considers undergraduate tuition increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is considering a tuition increase for undergraduate students next year, citing the need to fund faculty wages.
The university’s finance committee approved a 3.6% tuition hike for academic year 2020-2021 Friday morning, and now goes before the full board for approval.
The finance committee says faculty wages are currently not meeting the board of visitors' goals.
"One of the biggest costs we face are faculty salaries. The quality of education that we can provide to our students, depends on being able to attract and retain the very best faculty that also goes, just as, that's just as true for students in order to attract and support the very best students,” said UVA President Jim Ryan.
The increase will make attending the university approximately $600 more expensive for in-state students. Out-of-state students will pay more than $1600 more.
