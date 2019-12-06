10th & Page Historic Committee discusses survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - People who live in the 10th and Page area of Charlottesville don’t want people to forget about their neighborhood.
The 10th and Page Historic Committee met on Thursday night. It’s handling the survey approved by city council that will help determine whether the area should be designated as a historic district, which would enable it to get more state funding.
Justin Sarafin has called the neighborhood home for 15 years and served on Charlottesville's Board of Architectural Review for almost half that time. “The physical parts of a place, our buildings speak to our history in a way that is something tangible and once those things are gone it's really hard to gain that history back.”
Lelia Brown, who lives in a house in the neighborhood that is 96 years old, says the designation would mean her children, and their children, could all know about the 10th and Page area.
