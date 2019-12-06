Southbound 250 Bypass closed, Fontaine Ave to I-64 due to multi-vehicle crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A multi-vehicle crash on Route 250 Bypass between Fontaine Avenue and Interstate-64 has left drivers finding alternate routes. All southbound lanes are closed, and Albemarle County police are currently working the scene.
County of Albemarle Police Department Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Albemarle County Police are currently working a multi-vehicle crash on the Southbound 250 Bypass between Fontaine Ave and I-64. All southbound lanes are closed at this time. Please use alternate routes.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
