Pleasant Today, colder this Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure is moving east, and with a southwest flow, temperatures will rise a little above normal. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. As the approaching cold front moves through, it will be moisture starved. Breezes will increase ahead of the front. Followed by colder temperatures for the upcoming weekend. A quick warm-up is expected early next week, before temperatures tumble again by Wednesday.