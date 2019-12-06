Pleasant Today, colder this Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure is moving east, and with a southwest flow, temperatures will rise a little above normal. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. As the approaching cold front moves through, it will be moisture starved. Breezes will increase ahead of the front. Followed by colder temperatures for the upcoming weekend. A quick warm-up is expected early next week, before temperatures tumble again by Wednesday.
Today: Increasing cloudiness and breezy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold, Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: upper 40s
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Thursday: mostly sunny and colder, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
