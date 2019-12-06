The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling through Charlottesville this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling through the Charlottesville area this weekend.
The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is one of six vehicles currently traveling around the United States. The mobile stopped at the Reid Super-Save Market on Friday afternoon to give out ‘wiener whistles’ and spread the word about the vehicle’s history.
"The Oscar Mayer mobile has actually been around since 1936 and since the 80's they have selected 12 people every year to travel across the country with the sole goal of meeting our customers,” Oscar Mayer Driver Meat Man Mitch.
If you missed the mobile Friday afternoon, it will be at the 'Santa Fun Run and Walk’ in Charlottesville on Sunday morning and the Crozet Great Valu on Sunday evening.
