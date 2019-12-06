Louisa County High School class hosts holiday toy drive

LOUISA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A classroom at Louisa County High School looked a lot more like a toy shop on Friday night. Students have been collecting toys since Thanksgiving in hopes of ensuring everyone has happy holidays ahead.
Students in the sports marketing and economic class hosted a holiday toy drive. Friday was the last day and the drive exceeded expectations.
More than 2,000 toys in the classroom will soon be on their way to people in need around Louisa County.
"A lot of people don't have what I have and to help them is really just, it feels good,” student Noah Robinson said.
Every year, students in the business class help spread the word about the toy drive by putting their skills to the test.
"We made posters. We made videos for the school. We posted throughout the school. We went around two days nonstop just trying to make sure everything is noticed,” Robinson said.
Toys for children are not the only items collected, participants reached out to nursing homes in the area and found out there’s a shortage of supplies.
"We were told that, you know, there’s a clothing shortage, personal item shortage, and even little stuffed animals and when I heard that I was like, ‘we gotta help’,” Jimmy Stickley, sports marketing and economics teacher, said.
Stickley says he keeps the holiday drive going every year because he knows what it feels like to go without. "I never will forget when I ran down to look for what Santa had brought and there was nothing there. My heart dropped and then I figured out it was the wrong day, but I remember that as a teaching unit."
Organizations from around the county are coming out to collect the toys on Sunday afternoon, and then they will distribute them. Students hope to collect even more toys next year.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.