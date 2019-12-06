Judge dismisses lawsuit against Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A judge is dismissing a civil suit filed against the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail (ACRJ).
Daniel Johnson and a representative from the jail appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court Friday, December 6.
The Ruckersville man claimed his sister, Donna Johnson, did not have proper medical access to her oxygen tank while she was serving her sentence from May 2011 to May 2012. She later died in January 2013.
Jim Bowing, ACRJ’s representative, argued the jail was not served Johnson’s first lawsuit, which was filed in February 2015. Bowing also pointed out that the courts purged the lawsuit on March 11, 2019, due to no activity in the case, and that the statute of limitations has since expired.
Johnson, who did not appear to have an attorney, told Judge Cheryl Higgins that he never received a copy of his original lawsuit. The plaintiff said he had no idea why the jail wasn’t served, and only found out that his suit was still pending when he tried to file a criminal complaint in June 2017.
Judge Higgins sided with the defense’s motion that Johnson did not exercise due diligence with court filings.
