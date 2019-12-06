CHS field hockey goalie Casey Casarez signs with Bridgewater College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School celebrated field hockey goalie Casey Casarez Friday afternoon.
Casarez took part in a ceremonial signing with Bridgewater College, where she will play at the next level.
Casarez is also a lacrosse goalie. She began playing field hockey in her sophomore season, when the school needed a goalie.
“It’s the mentality, the eye hand coordination with lacrosse has really helped me,” says Casarez. "I didn’t think my freshman year of high school I’d be signing to a college to play field hockey but I couldn’t have done it without my coaches, my teammates, my former coach Lindsay Clark and my parents who have really helped me through this experience. "
This past season Casarez was voted first-team all-district and second-team all-region for field hockey.
She also has a 3.9 GPA while balancing playing both varsity field hockey and lacrosse.
