Chilly air arriving for the weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A passing cold front has lead to a cloudy Friday. Clouds will breaking up as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 30s tonight.
This weekend, temperatures will be chilly. Despite that, it looks to be an enjoyable weekend weather wise with plenty of sunshine. More clouds will develop on Sunday night ahead of our next system.
The next best chance of rain will be on Monday. Periods of rain are expected throughout the day. The same will be true for Tuesday. Overall, a half inch to an inch and a half of rain is likely. Some models indicate that rain showers late Tuesday could transition to a brief period of wintry mix or snow, however there is not good agreement as of right now. Regardless, colder air will eventually move in toward the middle of next week.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy then clearing. Lows near 30 where the sky clears and mid 30s where clouds linger longer south by dawn.
Saturday: Sunshine and cool. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Then some increasing clouds later in the day. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Rainy. Highs in the 50s.
Tuesday: Rainy. High near 60 degrees.
Wednesday: Blustery and colder. Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s.
