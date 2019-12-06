Charlottesville police to use new Segways in high traffic pedestrian areas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville officers will be buzzing around the Downtown Mall Friday night on new Segways. You will see those new Segways in high traffic pedestrian areas throughout the city like the Downtown Mall and The Corner.
The Segways will help officers stay visible, allow them to access spaces police cars can’t and serve as a community engagement tool. They also fit into the city’s goal of going green since they run on 18-hour battery life instead of fuel.
Captain Tito Durrette is a 28 year veteran of the department and is excited to use the Segways at community events like the Grand Illumination. "When I first came here all we had was police vehicles. It’s just a good way we can get closer to our community and have that interaction with our citizens.”
The department has two Segways right now and is in the process of training every officer on how to use them.
