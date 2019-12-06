Charlottesville City School Board members take an early look at budget process

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - With teacher pay on the minds of many, the Charlottesville City School Board is looking at different factors that will play into creating and funding next school year's budget.
On Thursday night, school board members got an early look at the budget process. With pay increases for teachers and a loss of state funding, the division could be facing a deficit in the millions.
According to a 2014 study by the Blue Ridge Commission on Sustainable School Funding, Charlottesville City Schools could face a $2 million to $4 million deficit every year.
Assistant Superintendent for Finance Kim Powell says she expects the fiscal year 2021 budget deficit to be toward the higher end of that number. She says changes in state funding for special education programs with students with intensive needs could cost city schools hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Powell also said an increase in teacher salary would play a big part in the 2021 budget to help fill a teacher shortage. “What is Charlottesville going to do to remain competitive or to become more competitive with the teacher shortage especially in certain areas, that’s not changing.”
The school board will start breaking down the numbers for the fiscal year 2021 during its first budget work session on December 18.
