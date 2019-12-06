Charlottesville car dealers donate $12,000 to Toy Lift

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A big check is helping children in central Virginia have a merry Christmas. On Friday, Charlottesville car dealers donated $12,000 to Toy Lift at Fashion Square Mall.
The event brings together the community to collect toys, bikes and other items for children in need. This is the fifth year car dealers have donated money specifically for bikes to help get kids active.
"Our mission at Carter Myers Automotive is moving lives forward and that for our customers, our employees and our community and so we thought the best way is to give bikes to children in our community and help them get outside, connect with other kids, connect with nature, maybe get away from the electronics a little bit,” Carter Myers Automotive president and CEO Liza Borches said.
Within the next couple of days, volunteers will sort through all of the items to make sure they get to the right hands.
