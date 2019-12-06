Albemarle Co. man enters plea deal in Charlottesville assault case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is entering a plea agreement in connection with an incident at a Charlottesville preschool two years ago.
Speaking through an interpreter, David Antonio Munoz-Perez entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of assault in Charlottesville Circuit Court Friday, December 6. As a result, the defendant admits there is enough evidence to convict him without admitting guilt.
In April 2017, staff at Saint Mark Lutheran preschool reported a man reached over the playground fence and tried to grab a 3-year-old. The child was not harmed, and the man fled when yelled at by the staff.
Police found Munoz-Perez, who matched the description given by the preschool, at the nearby 7-Eleven. Authorities noted he was holding a beer can and had alcohol on his breath.
Munoz-Perez told investigators that he thought the children were summoning him and was concerned.
According to prosecutors, Munoz-Perez has a history of mental illness and had previously been found incompetent to stand trial for unrelated misdemeanors. They believe the defendant is no longer a threat since receiving treatment.
The assault charge may be dropped next year if Munoz-Perez continues his treatment and follows the guidelines of the plea agreement. The prosecution noted that the child’s parents supported the plea, and that Munoz-Perez has an out-patient support network that is already required to report to authorities.
Munoz-Perez was released and told to return to the court on October 19, 2020.
