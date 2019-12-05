Winds relax tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Blustery sunshine on this Thursday afternoon. The wind will calm overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop to near or below freezing by dawn for some.
A weak weather disturbance will develop over the lower Mississippi and Ohio Valley tonight into Friday. This system will increase our clouds. Most if not all of the rain with it will remain along and west of the Appalachians.
Chilly sunshine returns Saturday. Sunday will be dry. A couple of stronger storm systems will move over the region next Monday and Tuesday with a half inch to an inch and a half of rain. It’ll be briefly milder. Followed by a colder weather pattern mid next week.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind becoming calm. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Mainly dry for most areas. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Light southwest breeze.
Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy. It looks dry and cool for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination. Temperatures fall from the 40s to 30s overnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 40 as clouds thicken.
Monday: Rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Rain showers. High near 60. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, blustery and colder. Highs lower 40s.
