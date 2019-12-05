Waynesboro is looking to increase real estate tax relief for its elderly, disabled population

Waynesboro is looking to increase real estate tax relief for its elderly, disabled population
(Source: WVIR)
By Tara Todd and Hailey Wilt | December 5, 2019 at 3:51 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 3:51 PM

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - Waynesboro city leaders are considering an ordinance that would offer a partial real estate tax exemption to more of its elderly and disabled population.

This would happen by raising the threshold to $32,000 for gross income and $67,500 for net worth.

Mayor Terry Short says he was moved when a man, married for 70 years, stopped him in the grocery store and shared his story. "His wife had suffered from dementia and he had about $300 of prescription drugs in his hands and relayed to me that he didn't meet the criteria for any tax relief by about $144."

Short says hopefully this ordinance will help that man and those like him.

Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.