Waynesboro is looking to increase real estate tax relief for its elderly, disabled population

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - Waynesboro city leaders are considering an ordinance that would offer a partial real estate tax exemption to more of its elderly and disabled population.
This would happen by raising the threshold to $32,000 for gross income and $67,500 for net worth.
Mayor Terry Short says he was moved when a man, married for 70 years, stopped him in the grocery store and shared his story. "His wife had suffered from dementia and he had about $300 of prescription drugs in his hands and relayed to me that he didn't meet the criteria for any tax relief by about $144."
Short says hopefully this ordinance will help that man and those like him.
