UVA: Craig Kent Appointed as UVA Executive Vice President for Health Affairs

Kent’s career path was not what his father had in mind. Having been raised on a working ranch in Fallon, Nevada, the expectation was that Kent would one day take over the family business. With subtle encouragement from his mother, he applied and was accepted to a number of schools, including Stanford University. His father balked at the idea, but compromised, agreeing that he could attend the University of Nevada-Reno so long as he majored in agriculture and made the 60-mile drive home every weekend to work on the ranch.