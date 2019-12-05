2 teens charged in connection with delivery thefts in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Two Albemarle County teenagers are accused of stealing packages from several neighborhoods.
The Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) announced Thursday, December 5, that 18-year-olds Alyssa Summers and Heather Snow had turned themselves in. Both are charged with grand larceny, shoplifting, trespassing, obtaining money by false pretense, and 12 counts of larceny.
Police recovered a "large quantity" of packages Monday, December 2. They believe Summers and Snow stole them from the Carriage Hill, Ivy Garden, and Turtle Creek neighborhoods in the county, as well as the 14th Street area of Charlottesville.
The recovered items are sitting in a secure location, but the original boxes were discarded by the thieves, so officers have no way of identifying delivery addresses. If you live in Albemarle County and are missing a package, please contact the Emergency Communications Center at 434-977-9041. Officers will guide callers through the steps necessary to recover any stolen items.
RELATED ARTICLE: ACPD working to reunite stolen packages with owners
12/05/2019 Release from Albemarle County Police Department:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On the evening of December 2, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a report for packages stolen from the front door of a residence in the Carriage Hill neighborhood. Through an investigation, two suspects were identified and a large quantity of property was recovered.
Alyssa Summers and Heather Snow, both 18 years old and from Albemarle County, were each charged with the following:
- Grand Larceny (Felony)
- Obtain Money by False Pretense (Misdemeanor)
- Shoplifting (Misdemeanor)
- Trespassing (Misdemeanor)
- Larceny (Misdemeanor, 12 charges)
Ms. Summers and Ms. Snow turned themselves in and were booked at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail.
The women described targeting Carriage Hill Apartments, Ivy Garden Apartments, Turtle Creek Apartments, and the 14th Street area of the City of Charlottesville. If you live in the area and were expecting a package delivery Monday, but did not receive it, or if you saw suspicious activity in the vicinity, please contact the Emergency Communications Center, 434-977-9041, to file a report.
This remains an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.