Senator Mark Warner addresses maintenance backlog at national parks across the country

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A bill to partially fund deferred maintenance at our national parks is making its way to the president's desk. Virginia Senator Mark Warner says more than $12 billion worth of work needs to be done at national parks across the U.S.
In Virginia alone, the total is more than $1 billion to upgrade and improve facilities around Shenandoah National Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Appomattox Court House and others.
"This is an area that frankly it's a national disgrace. This is an area that costs Virginia jobs - 16,000 jobs support our national parks,” Warner said.
Warner adds the bill has major bipartisan support, and he hopes to have it out of the Senate and ready for President Trump to sign by early 2020.
