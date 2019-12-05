Ruckersville man accuses Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail of depriving his sister of medical care

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A Ruckersville man is accusing the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail (ACRJ) of depriving his sister of medical care. He filed a civil lawsuit, claiming she was denied her oxygen tank and medications while behind bars.
Daniel Johnson says he initially filed a lawsuit several years prior, but he never heard anything. Now, his case is headed back in front of a judge.
Donna Johnson’s brother says she arrived at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail in May 2011 with her prescribed oxygen tank. However, Daniel says it was soon taken away from her and she went without it for months and months. He says that undercut his sister’s health.
She died after her release from the ACRJ. Now a national civil rights group is helping him refile his case against the jail.
"You are for the human rights so why won’t you help her? She didn’t get any help. I haven’t been getting any help. So now that I have help, I’m hoping that something will be done,” Daniel said.
In a statement, the superintendent says the jail has always and will continue to pride itself on the medical care we provide. A hearing on all of this is set for Friday morning in Albemarle Circuit Court.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.