People urge Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors to become a Second Amendment sanctuary

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - With more and more counties across the commonwealth becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, on Wednesday night people in Albemarle County urged the board of supervisors to follow suit.
Discussing gun rights was not on Wednesday's agenda. Instead, community members who support second amendment sanctuaries used tonight's public comment period to voice their opinions to the board.
Hundreds of orange stickers reading 'guns save lives' filled the Albemarle County Office Building Wednesday night.
“As a local government, we don’t have any involvement on this issue. None whatsoever,” Supervisor Rick Randolph said.
Community members from across the county gathered to speak during public comment at the board of supervisors meeting. Many urged the board to take up a resolution that would make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
"I hope that you choose to do the right thing and let the state know that you won't support them trying to go again the constitution of Virginia that you won't support them trying to turn good people into felons overnight,” Will Nelson, a Second Amendment supporter, said.
Many were concerned about upcoming legislation in the 2020 General Assembly session.
"SB16 is a gun control bill being presented in January it is one of the most egregious violations of the Second Amendment I have ever seen,” Jay Serrin, a Second Amendment supporter, said.
Others Second Amendment supporters discussed still wanting to see safer regulations for guns.
"What I think is necessary is a conversation about gun safety, a conversation about preventing gun violence in ways that do not necessitate shooting and killing someone else as the first and only alternative,” David Garth, a Second Amendment supporter, said.
Supervisor Rick Randolph says the issue needs to be addressed at the state level, not the local level. “No one is talking about taking away somebody’s shotgun, hunting rifle, and handgun if they have a concealed carry if they have a permit none of that is going to be taken away on even a state level.”
Randolph also says the board has already set its legislative priorities for the year and has no plans to have a resolution for a Second Amendment sanctuary.
