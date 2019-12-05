3 victims injured, gunman dead in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were injured, two gravely, in an active shooter situation Wednesday afternoon at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.
Meanwhile, witnesses tell Hawaii News Now that gunman fatally shot himself.
A Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman said the situation at Drydock 2 has been “contained."
Sources told Hawaii News Now that the gunshot victims are civilian.
One of the victims in extremely critical condition was taken to the Tripler Army Medical Center, and one to Pali Momi Medical Center. A third, in guarded condition, went to the Queen’s Medical Center.
First responders were called to the base about 2:30 p.m. In the minutes after the shooting, base personnel were urged over PA system and with text messages to shelter in place.
A lockdown that was put in place after the shooting was lifted about 4 p.m.
Authorities said at least 100 witnesses were being interviewed about the incident.
Authorities have not said whether the shooter was a member of the military.
But the city Medical Examiner’s Office said it is “working in conjunction with the U.S. Navy, which has the lead on the investigation." Honolulu police detectives are also responding.
Gov. David Ige said the White House has offered assistance in the wake of the shooting.
“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Ige said, in a statement.
The shooting broke the calm of what was an otherwise uneventful day, witnesses said.
One witness said he was at his desk when he heard loud pops.
“I kind of recognize that as gunshots,” the witness said. “I looked out the window, saw three people on the ground. I looked out in time to see the shooter ... shoot himself.”
Alex Ojeda and Will Churchhill reported to their first day at work on base Wednesday when the active shooter situation started.
“We were actually on our way out,” Ojeda said. “We didn’t expect that at all.”
One member of the military said he was getting a haircut when his cell phone blew up with text messages. “We got a bunch of texts from on the ship and on the barge letting us know there’s an active shooter alert,” the service member said.
The shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam triggered panic for those who live or work in the area.
Traffic near the base and on Nimitz Highway is very heavy, and officials are urging those headed to the airport to allow for extra travel time. All commercial flights are still operating.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.