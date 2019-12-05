Hold on to your hat !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Looks like another breezy start. however, as high pressure builds in overhead the wind will subside later into tonight. An approaching weak cold front will move across our area Friday. Right now, it should move through dry, but clouds will increase during the day Friday. Temperatures will become a little above normal. Behind the front, chilly conditions will be with us for the Weekend. Early next next week, temperatures will be above normal, with rain. Clearing and turning cold by Wednesday.