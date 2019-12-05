Hold on to your hat !

Wind will subside tonight

By David Rogers | December 5, 2019 at 8:16 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 8:26 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Looks like another breezy start. however, as high pressure builds in overhead the wind will subside later into tonight. An approaching weak cold front will move across our area Friday. Right now, it should move through dry, but clouds will increase during the day Friday. Temperatures will become a little above normal. Behind the front, chilly conditions will be with us for the Weekend. Early next next week, temperatures will be above normal, with rain. Clearing and turning cold by Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: mostly cloudy and breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy, with rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

