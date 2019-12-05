Group tours heating plant at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students and some community members now understand how the university heats its buildings. They put on safety glasses and hard hats to take a tour around the heating plant on Thursday, December 5.
The group learned how heat is generated, and the infrastructure it takes to make it happen.
The tour stopped at several places so people could observe the university’s boilers, pumps, and tunnels.
"I think we all live somewhere where we have different ways of heating and cooling and using electricity in our house, and so the more we all know about our relationship with energy, I think, the more efficient and sustainable we can all be," energy engineer Ethan Heil said.
If you would like to take a tour, you can call the heating plant to set up a time.
