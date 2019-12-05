Free Enterprise Forum revenue report indicates Charlottesville has greatest business tax support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A new report examines just how much of the tax burden central Virginia businesses are shouldering. In some places, including Charlottesville, that figure is more than 36%.
The Free Enterprise Forum released its first-ever Revenue Report on Thursday morning. They say the study provides a data discussion about the impacts of tax decisions.
"One might ask, well if the business environment were more hospitable, could you have more businesses, and could your percentages be higher? I would suggest, yes,” Neil Williamson, with Free Enterprise Forum, said
The Revenue Report was created as part of the free enterprise forum’s research into local taxes. According to the report, Charlottesville relies mostly on its businesses for tax revenue. Almost 36% of the city’s revenue comes from business-related taxes.
"Charlottesville also has the highest population density. It has about over 5,000 unique businesses. So, each one of those businesses is generating some revenue, likely, and it is. It’s a hotbed for activity,” Williamson said.
On the other end of the spectrum, Fluvanna County generates just 6.6% of its revenue from business taxes. The report indicates that likely has to do with the amount of land available for commercial activity.
"If you had more land available in any of the localities available and with infrastructure, could you do more? Sure, I think you could,” Williamson said.
Fluvanna also relies on property taxes for 81% of its tax revenue. Charlottesville relies on it the least - just 44%. Charlottesville’s Chamber of Commerce says the report will help guide their initiatives and efforts moving forward.
"At the Chamber, we try to be driven by data and data is critical in helping us decide where we are going to support initiatives what we’re going to get behind, and for sort of shining a light on the efforts of our chamber members,” Elizabeth Cromwell, with Charlottesville’s Chamber of Commerce, said.
Looking around central Virginia, Albemarle County is number two at 32%. Nelson County comes in at number three with 22%, due in large part to a higher meals tax.
Free Enterprise Forum Revenue Report Press Release:
Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson said, “For over fifteen years, our research has informed the debate and promoted dialog about local government. The Revenue Report provides citizens, and decision makers, an objective, locality-specific, metric to be used to compare local tax revenue streams between municipalities. Equipped with this data, citizens can ask better questions of elected officials during comprehensive plans, economic development and zoning discussions”.
