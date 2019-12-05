Free Enterprise Forum revenue report indicates Charlottesville has greatest business tax support

The inaugural Revenue Report is based on an independent locality-specific calculation of commercial property tax revenue combined with other taxes generated, or collected, by businesses. Looking exclusively at Fiscal Year 2018, the Revenue Report utilizes self-reported data required to be provided to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Auditor of Public Accounts. In addition, the Free Enterprise Forum worked with Treasurers, Commissioners of the Revenue, Finance Directors and their staffs to determine number of business licenses and reliable estimates regarding “other” tax revenue streams. The Free Enterprise Forum highlighted business impact tax revenue as reducing economic pressure on individual homeowners. The report acknowledged Economist Milton Freidman’s theory that most business tax costs are passed through and eventually paid by the end user.